Tua Tagovailoa Says He Contemplated Early Retirement

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed that he contemplated an early retirement after dealing with multiple concussions during the 2022 season.

"I think I considered it for a time having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations," Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday (April 19) via NFL Network's Cameron Wofle. "Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

"It's my health, it's my body and I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't I would've quit a long time [ago]."