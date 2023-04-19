WATCH: Man Has Meltdown On Flight Over Crying Baby

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida was escorted away from the terminal by police after he threw a temper tantrum during the flight because of a crying baby.

A video shared on TikTok shows the unidentified man screaming and cursing at flight attendants. The man curses at least 20 times during the four-minute video as flight attendants try to get him to calm down.

"You're yelling," one flight attendant tells him.

"So is the baby!" the man screams back.

Eventually, the plane landed, and the angry passenger was met by police. He tried to explain the situation and why he was so mad before he was escorted away from the gate.

It is unclear if the man will face charges for his tirade.

"We do not have details on this flight to share but commend our flight crew for their professionalism and offer our apologies to the other customers onboard," Southwest said in a statement to Today.com.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE