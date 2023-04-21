Eddie Van Halen's Custom Guitar Sells For A Fortune

Eddie Van Halen's custom-made "Hot For Teacher" guitar was sold during an auction at Sotheby’s on April 18th. According to Consequence of Sound, the guitar sold for a whopping $3,932,000. Made specially for Eddie by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars, this one-of-a-kind instrument was featured in the official "Hot For Teacher" music video in 1984. This guitar was actually the last one that Unkert ever created for Kramer Guitars, and for Eddie. Sotheby's detailed the iconic and innovative make of the guitar, stating that it was made with "Eddie’s evolving guitar technique" in mind.

"Poplar double-cut “Strat” style body, the top routed for a single double-coil Seymour Duncan humbucker pickup, volume control, Floyd Rose bridge with whammy bar, unvarnished 22 fret maple bolt-on neck (stamped “UNK” on heel) with Kramer sticker on headstock, unvarnished body and headstock spray painted with Van Halen’s characteristic black and white abstract stripe design on a red ground, rear routed for the Floyd Rose’s three springs and stop, no pick guard or rear cover (as designed), screw holes on the back for Eddie Van Halen’s patented flip-up rest."