NCAA Approves Major Football Rule Change Similar To NFL: Report

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has reportedly approved three major rule changes, which includes running the clock after first downs with the exception of the final two minutes of each half, which had previously deferred from the NFL's rules, the Athletic reported on Friday (April 21).

Additionally, the panel approved banning the use of consecutive timeouts and carrying over a foul to the second or fourth quarter instead of playing an untimed down. The three changes were reportedly recommended to the committee during their annual meetings in Indianapolis last month.

Another dramatic proposal called for the clock to run after incomplete passes was also discussed, but didn't have the support to be moved forward.