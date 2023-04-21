NCAA Approves Major Football Rule Change Similar To NFL: Report

By Jason Hall

April 21, 2023

University of Tennessee vs University of Alabama
Photo: Getty Images

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has reportedly approved three major rule changes, which includes running the clock after first downs with the exception of the final two minutes of each half, which had previously deferred from the NFL's rules, the Athletic reported on Friday (April 21).

Additionally, the panel approved banning the use of consecutive timeouts and carrying over a foul to the second or fourth quarter instead of playing an untimed down. The three changes were reportedly recommended to the committee during their annual meetings in Indianapolis last month.

Another dramatic proposal called for the clock to run after incomplete passes was also discussed, but didn't have the support to be moved forward.

College football games averaged 180 total plays per game, which was significantly higher than the NFL -- which has its clock continue after any offensive completion in bounds -- average of 155, in 2022, according to a study conducted by the NCAA. The changes were also reported to be made in adherence with both player safety concern of "exposures" to injuries with more plays, as well as fan engagement as college football games average 20 more minutes than NFL games, according to the study.

“It’s not games,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey via the Athletic. “It’s exposures. It’s contacts. So then you think, how can we adjust the game in the modern era to meet a set of different demands?”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.