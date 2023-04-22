Encouraging Update On Jamie Foxx's Condition After Medical Emergency

By Dani Medina

April 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is on the mend following his hospitalization over a week ago!

The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in Georgia on April 11 due to a "medical complication," his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed on social media. "He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation," a source told People on Friday (April 21).

Several other sources have confirmed that Foxx's health is "steadily improving."

This encouraging update comes days after an insider revealed to CNN that doctors were "still trying to figure out what exactly happened."

The incident happened while Foxx was filming Back in Action, a Netflix movie starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. People reports the medical emergency did not occur while he was on set, nor was he transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle. During production while Foxx was in the hospital, a stunt double stood in for the actor while another stood in as a photo double.

Jamie Foxx
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.