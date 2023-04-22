Encouraging Update On Jamie Foxx's Condition After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is on the mend following his hospitalization over a week ago!

The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in Georgia on April 11 due to a "medical complication," his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed on social media. "He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation," a source told People on Friday (April 21).

Several other sources have confirmed that Foxx's health is "steadily improving."

This encouraging update comes days after an insider revealed to CNN that doctors were "still trying to figure out what exactly happened."