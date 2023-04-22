Encouraging Update On Jamie Foxx's Condition After Medical Emergency
By Dani Medina
April 22, 2023
Jamie Foxx is on the mend following his hospitalization over a week ago!
The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in Georgia on April 11 due to a "medical complication," his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed on social media. "He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation," a source told People on Friday (April 21).
Several other sources have confirmed that Foxx's health is "steadily improving."
This encouraging update comes days after an insider revealed to CNN that doctors were "still trying to figure out what exactly happened."
The incident happened while Foxx was filming Back in Action, a Netflix movie starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. People reports the medical emergency did not occur while he was on set, nor was he transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle. During production while Foxx was in the hospital, a stunt double stood in for the actor while another stood in as a photo double.