Latto Shows Love To Coi Leray After Controversial Lyrics About Coi's Body

"Aye Coi by the way, I love that body baby," Latto said at the end of her set.



Once the song dropped ,Leray was furious about the mention. She was convinced Latto was body-shaming her and took to Twitter to vent her frustrations.



"Latto bye," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "here you go talkinng about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like serious. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this s**t is never ending."



Following Latto's recent clarification, Coi Leray appeared to sweep the drama underthe rug. In a series of tweets, Leray admitted she might've "over reacted" but also issued a warning to anyone who's thinking of mentioning her name on wax.



"Maybe I over reacted idk," Leray tweeted. "End of the day. Do't say my name for clicks and likes. Specially if we don't speak or communicate. I'm not a big small blunt. Don't compare me to nada. Mention b***hes you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of it."

Check out Coi Leray's tweets and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about it below.