U2 To Return To The Stage In Vegas With 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere'
By Taylor Fields
April 24, 2023
U2 has officially announced dates for their "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" Las Vegas show, a first-of-its-kind music experience at The Sphere at The Venetian happening this September and October.
"U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" will mark U2's first live performance together in four years, and will be the first music act at The Sphere. The band will be taking over the venue for a series of unforgettable shows on September 29th and 30th, and October 5th, 7th, and 8th.
Tickets for U2's upcoming Vegas shows will go on sale this month, however the band's biggest fans have a chance to win their way to experience "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" in a new contest from iHeartRadio. One lucky winner and a friend will fly round-trip to Las Vegas where they will stay for two nights with hotel accommodations. Then, they will see U2 perform at their show from the front row at The Sphere on Friday, September 29th. The winners will also get to experience the band's hometown with a trip to Dublin, Ireland, where they will visit the town that has inspired them via a written itinerary from the band sharing their favorite spots.
To enter to win, listen to iHeartRadio on-air for the key words, and enter at iHeartRadio.com/U2.
In a press release, Bono, The Edge and Adam said of the upcoming run of shows, "U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We're the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That's what U2's been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall. Sphere is more than just a venue, it's a gallery and U2's music is going to be all over the walls."
The Edge added, "The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation."