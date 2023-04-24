U2 To Return To The Stage In Vegas With 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere'

U2 has officially announced dates for their "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" Las Vegas show, a first-of-its-kind music experience at The Sphere at The Venetian happening this September and October.

"U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" will mark U2's first live performance together in four years, and will be the first music act at The Sphere. The band will be taking over the venue for a series of unforgettable shows on September 29th and 30th, and October 5th, 7th, and 8th.

Tickets for U2's upcoming Vegas shows will go on sale this month, however the band's biggest fans have a chance to win their way to experience "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" in a new contest from iHeartRadio. One lucky winner and a friend will fly round-trip to Las Vegas where they will stay for two nights with hotel accommodations. Then, they will see U2 perform at their show from the front row at The Sphere on Friday, September 29th. The winners will also get to experience the band's hometown with a trip to Dublin, Ireland, where they will visit the town that has inspired them via a written itinerary from the band sharing their favorite spots.

To enter to win, listen to iHeartRadio on-air for the key words, and enter at iHeartRadio.com/U2.