Woman's Last Name Becomes The Same As Her First Name After Marriage

Many married couples choose to go by one last name - traditionally with a wife taking on her husband's. Some spouses appreciate their new surname but others might not like the sound of it. However, one recent bride's life has been turned a bit upside-down because she adopted her husband's last name, which is surprising since his last name is pretty innocuous - Bailey. So why has it caused so many problems? Her first name is Bailey, which means she is now Bailey Bailey.

She shared her story on TikTok, where she goes by @BaileyGraceBailey. In a video response to someone else's TikTok about spouses with matching names, she states, "Let me introduce myself to you," and holds up her ID card which proudly shows off her name. She goes on to say, "It's spelled exactly the same. You literally can't make this up. My first name is Bailey. My husband's last name is Bailey. So, in 2020, when we got married, I became Bailey Bailey."