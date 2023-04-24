Woman's Last Name Becomes The Same As Her First Name After Marriage
April 24, 2023
Many married couples choose to go by one last name - traditionally with a wife taking on her husband's. Some spouses appreciate their new surname but others might not like the sound of it. However, one recent bride's life has been turned a bit upside-down because she adopted her husband's last name, which is surprising since his last name is pretty innocuous - Bailey. So why has it caused so many problems? Her first name is Bailey, which means she is now Bailey Bailey.
She shared her story on TikTok, where she goes by @BaileyGraceBailey. In a video response to someone else's TikTok about spouses with matching names, she states, "Let me introduce myself to you," and holds up her ID card which proudly shows off her name. She goes on to say, "It's spelled exactly the same. You literally can't make this up. My first name is Bailey. My husband's last name is Bailey. So, in 2020, when we got married, I became Bailey Bailey."
Some commenters had good points, like the one who wrote, "That's actually so convenient because you can never fill out paperwork wrong. Last name first - doesn't matter." Of course, not surprisingly, the majority of commenters questioned why Bailey would change her name to something that people wouldn't believe is actually real and not just keep her maiden name or hyphenate.
In a follow-up video, she addressed their concerns, explaining:
"Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamed of getting married and taking on my spouse's name. I know that's the traditional way to do things but that's always what I wanted to do. Never would I have thought it would have been someone with the last name Bailey that just so happened to be spelled exactly the same, so I took it. I thought, 'Oh, you know what, this is cool. The same name twice, this is unique. You don't hear people with double names often. It's just ironic how it happened. I didn't want to hyphenate. I love my maiden last name, nothing against my parents. I just was becoming one with my husband and I wanted us to have the same name. Our daughter has the same last name. It's just what I wanted. Nobody pressured me into doing it. I'm not seeking attention. It's just the way things played out."
Bailey actually named her daughter Quinn and pointed out that there is a chance Quinn might wind up marrying someone whose last name is Quinn.
