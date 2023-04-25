Barbie Unveils First-Ever Doll With Down Syndrome

Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll that represents a person with Down syndrome. The new doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which has previously included dolls with prosthetic legs, hearing aids, and a wheelchair.

To create the latest Barbie doll, Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to ensure it accurately represented a person with Down syndrome.

"I have to say that the Down syndrome community has been asking for a Barbie with Down syndrome, and Mattel listened, and we feel represented in our community," Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the NDSS, said on Good Morning America. "Whether you have Down syndrome, you know somebody with Down syndrome, or this is the first time you've heard of Down syndrome, this Barbie is for you."

The new Barbie doll can be purchased online and will be available in retail stores this summer and fall.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, said in a statement.

"Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy…. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play," she said.