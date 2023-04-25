How To Remove Snapchat's New AI Chatbot From Your Messages Screen

Snapchat introduced a new AI-powered chatbot to its millions of users around the world — but left them with the burden of not being able to remove it from the messages screen.

If you've used the instant messaging social media app in the last week, you've noticed a new friend added to the top your roster, "My AI." This new chatbot gives users the opportunity to ask questions, have conversations and even get recommendations from the app's new technology. You can even add "My AI" to chats with your friends, send it photos and customize its appearance. While you can tweak what your new bestie looks like, there are some features only available to Snapchat+ users.

One of those features is the ability to remove it from the top of your messages screen. With any other Snapchat conversation, users have the ability to tap and hold the message thread, click "Chat Settings" and clear the chat from the feed. With "My AI," however, you need to subscribe to the social media app's premium service to do so, according to the chatbot itself. Snapchat+ also gives users the ability to customize the app icon, wallpapers and profile backgrounds, see who rewatched your story and add a badge to your profile, to name a few features. This service costs users $3.99 a month or $29.99 per year. The app continuously adds new perks to being a Snapchat+ subscriber. You can subscribe through your app's settings.

Unfortunately, while you can unfriend or block any user you want, you can't unfriend or block "My AI." The only way to remove the chatbot from the top of your messages screen is to subscribe to Snapchat+ and turn the service off in the app's settings, according to a response from "My AI" itself:

You need to be a Snapchat+ subscriber to remove My AI from your Chat feed. If you're not a subscriber, you can still interact with My AI and send it messages.