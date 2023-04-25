Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close All Arizona Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close all of its Arizona locations after it was announced the home good retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend. The New Jersey-based company plans to eventually close all 360 of its stores nationwide, including 120 buybuy Baby locations. Over the past year, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed over 400 stores.

Throughout the liquidation process, the retailer announced it would remain open for customers' convenience. "“Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby stores remain open to serve you," the company said in a statement on its website.

Tuesday (April 25) will be the last day customers can use their beloved 20% off coupons to make way for larger liquidation sales. Gift cards will no longer be accepted after May 8.

Bed Bath & Beyond has yet to announce its official closing date, but store closing sales are expected to begin Wednesday, according to CNN. While a bankruptcy filing doesn't necessarily mean a company is going out of business, its future isn't guaranteed, the news outlet reports. If the store is able to find a buyer, Bed Bath & Beyond will pause store closings. But if that doesn't happen, the company will likely be forced to liquidate and go out of business.

In Arizona, there are 13 Bed Bath & Beyond locations.