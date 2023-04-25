Wiz Khalifa Reveals Lil Wayne, Chris Brown Were Supposed To Be On This Song
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2023
Wiz Khalifa recently revealed an interesting fact about one of his most popular songs in his catalog.
During his latest appearance on Drink Champs, the Taylor Gang founder opened up about a few topics like the success of songs like "Black & Yellow," and how he recruited Ty Dolla $ign to join his label. At one point during their conversation, Khalifa also discussed the making of his smash hit "See You Again." The Pittsburgh native explained that the song began as a tribute to the late Paul Walker and originally featured a verse by Lil Wayne and a chorus by Chris Brown.
"The hook was already here, and the idea behind the song was to have a lot of artists on it,” Khalifa explained. “There was a Lil Wayne verse. I think they had Chris Brown cut the hook as well. They had a lot of different artists on the song, and it just went through a trimming and shaving phase, and it ended up just being my verse on there with Charlie’s hook.”
Wiz also opened up about other topics that his fans were eager to find out about like the recent outrage over his feet, and his recent collaboration with former adult star Mia Khalifa. He revealed that they're working on his weed brand, Khalifa Kush, together with the help of Berner.
“She’s an ex-pornstar actually. She came into the game, that’s kind of how people noticed her, but she’s been able to pivot and do other things,” he shared. “We’re doing Khalifa Kush together. Shout out to Berner, I built this whole brand with him. It took us 10 years and now we’ve been all over the United States... We’re branching out, and we’re doing celebrity endorsement deals as well and she’s the first one.”
Watch Wiz Khalifa's full interview on Drink Champs above.