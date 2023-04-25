"The hook was already here, and the idea behind the song was to have a lot of artists on it,” Khalifa explained. “There was a Lil Wayne verse. I think they had Chris Brown cut the hook as well. They had a lot of different artists on the song, and it just went through a trimming and shaving phase, and it ended up just being my verse on there with Charlie’s hook.”



Wiz also opened up about other topics that his fans were eager to find out about like the recent outrage over his feet, and his recent collaboration with former adult star Mia Khalifa. He revealed that they're working on his weed brand, Khalifa Kush, together with the help of Berner.



“She’s an ex-pornstar actually. She came into the game, that’s kind of how people noticed her, but she’s been able to pivot and do other things,” he shared. “We’re doing Khalifa Kush together. Shout out to Berner, I built this whole brand with him. It took us 10 years and now we’ve been all over the United States... We’re branching out, and we’re doing celebrity endorsement deals as well and she’s the first one.”



Watch Wiz Khalifa's full interview on Drink Champs above.