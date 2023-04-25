Woman Found In Husband's Chest Freezer May Have Been Dead More Than A Year

The family of a woman found dead in her husband's chest freezer believes she may have been dead for over a year. Terrell York was arrested last week after his wife's family requested a welfare check at their home.

Patricia York had a falling out with her family about two years ago and recently tried to contact her to make amends. After failing to get in touch with her, they contacted local officials and asked them to look into the whereabouts of their mother.

"The victim's daughter had called and contacted the sheriff's department and said that it's been a long time since they had heard from their mother," David Barberi, Isabella County Prosecutor, told WWTV. "While they were investigating, they received conflicting reports from both family and from Mr. York, indicating that she had moved and she was living with family. We were unable to corroborate any of that information that he provided us."

Prosecutors then got a warrant and searched York's home, finding the remains of Patricia inside a chest freezer. Authorities said there does not appear to be signs of foul play.

While officials are waiting for an autopsy report to confirm when and how Patricia died, her family told the news station they believe she has been dead for a least a year.

York has been charged with one count of concealing the death of an individual. Barberi said that other charges could be filed based on the results of the ongoing investigation.

"That side of it will actually be through a federal case as far as the social security benefits and how they are handled," said Barberi. "But we're looking at other issues as it pertains to receiving state benefits, and that's something we could pursue."