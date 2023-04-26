Here's The Best Craft Brewery In Washington

Craft breweries are a haven for beer enthusiasts. Thanks to the culture of innovation and experimentation giving birth to thousands of unique flavors and drinks, patrons can enjoy many different beers on tap. It gets even better when it's also part of a restaurant, tourist attraction, or other neat business venture. With so many craft breweries to check out in the country, which ones should you keep your eyes on?

Luckily, LoveFood found the best craft brewery in every state, "from beautiful breweries surrounded by farmland to grungy industrial outposts and urban warehouses."

According to the website, Washington state's top craft brewery is Fremont Brewing! Here's why it was chosen:

"Family-owned Fremont Brewing opened in 2009, but has already expanded with a second facility to keep up with the demand for its epic craft ales. Named after an outdoor sculpture of people waiting for public transport, Interurban is a flavorsome yet balanced IPA. The taproom has shared tables and seating areas reminiscent of a school common room, which gives the place a warm community feel. People also appreciate being able to sample the brews before buying."