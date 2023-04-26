Man Arrested In 'Demonic' Murder And Dismemberment Of Uber Eats Driver

By Bill Galluccio

April 26, 2023

Oscar Solis, 30
Photo: Pasco County Jail

Authorities in Florida have arrested a suspected MS-13 gang member accused of killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driver. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced that Oscar Solis, 30, was charged with murder while engaged in a robbery.

Investigators said that the victim, 59-year-old Randall William Cooke, texted his wife, telling her he was making his last delivery of the night. When he never came home, she reported him missing.

GPS data from Uber showed that Cooke's last known location was Solis's home. When officers searched his home, they found human remains and clothes belonging to Cooke in several trash bags. They also found his wedding ring and other personal effects inside Solis's house.

Officials said that Cooke's car was abandoned several blocks away.

"All it appears is that there was a gentleman who was working, he was doing his last delivery of the night, and this person killed him for no reason, and he took him away from his family," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference.

"I'm not going to get into how gruesome this case was," Nocco added. "This individual is – what he did was demonic."

Authorities said they are still searching for a woman who left Solis's home shortly before Cooke arrived with the delivery.

