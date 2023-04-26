One Of Wendy's Famous Sides To Be Sold In Grocery Stores Around The Country

Wendy's announced that it is going to start selling cans of its famous chili in grocery stores this spring. In a partnership with Conagra Brands, Wendy's will sell cans of its chili with beans for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

The chili will be preservative-free, and each can will be packed with 29 grams of protein.

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "We're thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand's iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

The cans of chili will be available this spring at stores across the country. It will also be available online through select retailers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wendy's and bring a fan-favorite to homes nationwide," said Juliette van de Walle, prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands. "We worked closely with Wendy's culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy's menu."