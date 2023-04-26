Parents Accused Of Tying Down, Tattooing Children, Cutting Off Inked Skin

By Bill Galluccio

April 26, 2023

Megan Mae Farr, 27, and Gunner Farr, 23
Photo: Angelina County Sheriff's Office

A Texas couple has been arrested for allegedly tattooing their young children, ages five and nine. Authorities said that the children's biological mother, Megan Mae Farr, 27, and their step-father Gunner Farr, 23, tied down the two children using a rope and forcibly tattooed them.

One child got a tattoo on their shoulder, while the other was given a tattoo on their foot.

When the children's biological father asked Farr about the tattoos, she tried to laugh it off. He then reported the incident to the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.

Investigators said that after the father expressed concerns about the tattoos, Farr and her husband attempted to remove them. They tried using lemon juice, but when that failed, they resorted to cutting off the inked skin.

Megan Mae Farr was charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr was charged with one count of unlawful restraint and one count of injury to a child.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.