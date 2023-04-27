3 Doors Down To Celebrate Anniversary Tour With Intimate Show: How To Watch

3 Doors Down is getting ready to hit the road this summer on their "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour," celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 sophomore album, but the band is performing an exclusive early before the trek officially kicks off during "iHeartRadio LIVE with 3 Doors Down" on May 4th.

The "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour" begins on June 14th in Baltimore, Maryland, and takes the band across the country stopping at amphitheaters in cities including Indianapolis, Holmdel, Bridgeport, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Tuscaloosa, Nashville, Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Tampa, Austin and more, before wrapping up on October 21st in Cherokee, North Carolina.

In a statement, 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold explained of the tour, "Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members. We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans."

Fans can also expect a digital deluxe remastered version of Away From The Sun coming this summer.

During their exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show, 3 Doors Down will perform some of their biggest hits live, as well as open up about Away From The Sun and their forthcoming tour during an special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Booker.

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with 3 Doors Down" on Thursday, May 4th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's ALT Radio Channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations across the country at 7pm local time.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with 3 Doors Down" by checking out some of their Away From The Sun songs below.