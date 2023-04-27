7th Grader Takes Over The Wheel After School Bus Driver Loses Consciousness

A seventh grader from Michigan is being hailed as a hero after he prevented his school bus from crashing. Students from Carter Middle School were on their way home when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency and passed out behind the wheel.

Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois said that the student, Dillon Reeves, noticed that the bus driver had fainted and rushed to the front of the bus.

He grabbed the wheel and hit the brakes, bringing the bus safely to a stop.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated the bus driver, while another bus was called in to bring the students home.

Officials did not identify the driver or provide any information on their condition.

Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty praised Reeves in a Facebook post.

"The City of Warren is very proud of our 7th Grade Hero Dillon Reeves! This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident. We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!" Lafferty wrote.