Bobcat & Kitten Spotted In Texas Park Threatened By Developers

By Dani Medina

April 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A bobcat and kitten were spotted in an area that developers are planning to pave over, sparking outrage in the community that'll go in front of the council next week.

The big cats were seen near O.P. Schnabel Park in San Antonio by Matt Cannon, a resident in the area, on April 11 MySanAntonio reports. They were found along a trail, which is on private property but "seamlessly flow" into the popular park located off Bandera Road.

Residents nearby have been fighting against the developers who plan to turn the 11-acre property into 56 luxury townhomes between Pure Bend and Oak Bluff near the Leon Creek Greenway trailhead, the news outlet reports. The San Antonio Zoning Commission voted in favor of the developers' plan on April 4 despite pushback from locals, which includes how the developers, listed as Parkview at Prue LLC, "could negatively affect the environment, wildlife, and traffic." During that meeting, it was revealed that 57 notices were sent out and not a single resident was in favor of the development.

The developers have reportedly hired a geotechnical firm to study the soil in the area, as well as put together traffic and environmental studies for those in the area. This case will be heard May 4.

Check out the photo of the bobcat and kitten.

