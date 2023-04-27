Kim Kardashian Teases Met Gala Look During Visit To Iconic Fashion Designer

Kim Kardashian always shows out when it comes to the Met Gala, with her stunning looks never failing to turn heads. She is getting ready for the gala next week with a last-minute visit to designer Karl Lagerfeld and teasing fans with her potential look.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 26) where she shared a series of snaps visiting Lagerfeld (and his adorable cat Choupette) in Paris, including a look at some "inspiration" for what she may wear to the highly-anticipated red carpet event on Monday (May 1).

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," she captioned the post. "We then spend some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

In one photo, Kardashian can be seen looking at a wall covered in sketches of various designs with a multitude of silhouettes, specifically reaching out to one that includes a unique headdress. Though we still don't know what she will wear, given her fashion history her Met Gala look is likely to be form fitting and show stopping.