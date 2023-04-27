Kim Kardashian Teases Met Gala Look During Visit To Iconic Fashion Designer
By Sarah Tate
April 27, 2023
Kim Kardashian always shows out when it comes to the Met Gala, with her stunning looks never failing to turn heads. She is getting ready for the gala next week with a last-minute visit to designer Karl Lagerfeld and teasing fans with her potential look.
The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 26) where she shared a series of snaps visiting Lagerfeld (and his adorable cat Choupette) in Paris, including a look at some "inspiration" for what she may wear to the highly-anticipated red carpet event on Monday (May 1).
"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," she captioned the post. "We then spend some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."
In one photo, Kardashian can be seen looking at a wall covered in sketches of various designs with a multitude of silhouettes, specifically reaching out to one that includes a unique headdress. Though we still don't know what she will wear, given her fashion history her Met Gala look is likely to be form fitting and show stopping.
A visit to Lagerfeld seems necessary since the theme for this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and will honor the iconic fashion designer who is a regular attendee of the event, per Vogue.
While Kardashian has been a regular fixture at the Met Gala since first hitting the red carpet in 2013, there was some speculation that she may miss this year's fundraising event after it was reported that Anna Wintour was "cracking down" on who was invited, including possibly snubbing the Kardashians. Though it's unclear if any of her family will also make an appearance, she is expected to attend the event in New York City.