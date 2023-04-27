Popular Florida Destination Named One Of America's Best Seafood Cities

If you're from a city or town that's near some body of water, chances are you've been exposed to seafood since you were a kid. Rivers, oceans, and lakes are full of many delicious creatures to partake in, from salmon and tuna to shrimp and oysters. Even better are the locations teeming with seafood restaurants, fish markets, and other spots to grab some seafood.

That's why Mashed crafted a list just for seafood lovers. Writers found America's best cities for seafood, and one popular Florida destination made the list: Miami! Here's why it was chosen:

"No premier seafood list would be complete without Florida representation, and Miami has it all. Florida fishers have two bodies of water to choose from, the Gulf of Mexico to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. Upwards of 80 types of seafood are harvested throughout the year, including alligator, blue crab, bluefish, clams, oyster, and mahi-mahi... Most importantly, stone crab is considered a Florida delicacy, harvested only from October to May for its large claws full of sweet and succulent meat...

"Miami's restaurant scene does the coastal bounty proud. Joe's Stone Crab is a Miami treasure, and the large crab claws draw in 14,000 people a week to eat stone crab. Meanwhile, the South Beach Seafood Festival echoes local stone crab and seafood enthusiasm in late October, bringing the city's best chefs and diners to one food-crazed huddle."