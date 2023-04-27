Popular Washington Destination Named One Of America's Best Seafood Cities

If you're from a city or town that's near some body of water, chances are you've been exposed to seafood since you were a kid. Rivers, oceans, and lakes are full of many delicious creatures to partake in, from salmon and tuna to shrimp and oysters. Even better are the locations teeming with seafood restaurants, fish markets, and other spots to grab some seafood.

That's why Mashed crafted a list just for seafood lovers. Writers found America's best cities for seafood, and one popular destination in Washington state made the list: Seattle! Here's why it was chosen:

"Salmon is treasured across Washington State, in particular from the Copper River, and Crosscut notes the city of Seattle and salmon are inseparable. Likewise, Seattle restaurants embrace the city's seafood lifestyle. The Walrus and The Carpenter is a Time Out pick that highlights Seattle's gastronomic playfulness and diverse fish and shellfish stock. Come summertime, Puget Sound goers can shell out for freshly collected delicately sweet Dungeness crab (via Riptide Fish). Thankfully, Pike Place Fish ships both king salmon and Dungeness crab nationwide for those who don't live within a pot's distance of Seattle's Sound water."