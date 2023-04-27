Rising Rapper MoneySign Suede Stabbed To Death While In Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
April 27, 2023
MoneySign $uede, a rising artist out out Los Angeles, was found dead in a California prison after he was stabbed to death.
According to a report NBC News published on Wednesday, April 26, the 22-year-old artist, born Jaime Brugada Valdez, was discovered in the shower of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad around 10 p.m. “with injuries consistent with a homicide." Prison staff attempted to give him emergency care but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The rapper's attorney Nicholas Rosenberg confirmed Valdez was stabbed in the neck.
“There’s an investigation, but at this point the motive remains unknown,” Rosenberg said. “Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him.”
MoneySign $uede had been building a following within the music industry for the past three years. Once he dropped his 2020 hit "Back to the Bag," $uede continued to amass more fans with his self-titled EP and Parkside Baby, which both dropped last year via The Machine Time/Atlantic Records. The latter album contains 15 tracks with collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Remble, Baby Stone Gorillas, Fenix Flexin and Ralfy the Plug. His final project Parkside Santa, which features Maxo Kream, Cypress Moreno and DoggFatherPoloh, dropped back in December. He garnered over 232,000 followers on Instagram and over 87,000 subscribers on YouTube before his death.
Shortly after he dropped his last project, Valdez was sentenced to 32 months in prison for two gun-related convictions. The Department of Corrections confirmed he was serving his sentences concurrently.