Rising Rapper MoneySign Suede Stabbed To Death While In Prison

By Tony M. Centeno

April 27, 2023

MoneySign Suede
Photo: YouTube

MoneySign $uede, a rising artist out out Los Angeles, was found dead in a California prison after he was stabbed to death.

According to a report NBC News published on Wednesday, April 26, the 22-year-old artist, born Jaime Brugada Valdez, was discovered in the shower of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad around 10 p.m. “with injuries consistent with a homicide." Prison staff attempted to give him emergency care but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The rapper's attorney Nicholas Rosenberg confirmed Valdez was stabbed in the neck.

“There’s an investigation, but at this point the motive remains unknown,” Rosenberg said. “Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him.”

MoneySign $uede had been building a following within the music industry for the past three years. Once he dropped his 2020 hit "Back to the Bag," $uede continued to amass more fans with his self-titled EP and Parkside Baby, which both dropped last year via The Machine Time/Atlantic Records. The latter album contains 15 tracks with collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Remble, Baby Stone Gorillas, Fenix Flexin and Ralfy the Plug. His final project Parkside Santa, which features Maxo Kream, Cypress Moreno and DoggFatherPoloh, dropped back in December. He garnered over 232,000 followers on Instagram and over 87,000 subscribers on YouTube before his death.

Shortly after he dropped his last project, Valdez was sentenced to 32 months in prison for two gun-related convictions. The Department of Corrections confirmed he was serving his sentences concurrently.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.