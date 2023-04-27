Rising Rapper MoneySign Suede Stabbed To Death While In Prison

MoneySign $uede, a rising artist out out Los Angeles, was found dead in a California prison after he was stabbed to death.



According to a report NBC News published on Wednesday, April 26, the 22-year-old artist, born Jaime Brugada Valdez, was discovered in the shower of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad around 10 p.m. “with injuries consistent with a homicide." Prison staff attempted to give him emergency care but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The rapper's attorney Nicholas Rosenberg confirmed Valdez was stabbed in the neck.



“There’s an investigation, but at this point the motive remains unknown,” Rosenberg said. “Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him.”