The Smashing Pumpkins Celebrating 'ATUM' With Exclusive Album Release Party

Smashing Pumpkins is gearing up to release the final act of their highly-anticipated new three-act rock opera album, ATUM (pronounced Autumn), and the band is celebrating big with an iHeartRadio Album Release Party, giving fans a sneak peek at the project a few days early.

ATUM follows Smashing Pumpkins' 2020 Cyr album, and is the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God albums. The new rock opera project was released in three acts, with each act featuring 11 songs each — 33 songs in total. In addition to the release of ATUM, fans have been tuning in to Billy Corgan's new podcast co-produced with iHeartRadio, "Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan." The podcast has debuted a new ATUM song during each episode, as Corgan breaks the new music down.

During the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with The Smashing Pumpkins, fans can expect to hear the band perform some of the new music live, as well as hear from the group as they open up about ATUM and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Booker + Stryker.

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Smashing Pumpkins" on Tuesday, May 2nd at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's ALT Radio Channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations across the country at 7pm local time.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive "iHeartRadio Album Release party with Smashing Pumpkins" by checking out some of their ATUM songs below.