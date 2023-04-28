4 Teens Arrested In Connection To After-Prom Party Shooting That Injured 11

Authorities have arrested four teenagers in connection with a shooting at an after-prom party in Jasper, Texas, that left 11 people wounded. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Officials said there were about 250 people at the party when gunfire rang out.

Cheston Hartsfield, 18, Tracy Hickman, 19, Cameron Hartsfield, 19, and Tyler Porter, 19, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. There were also charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct relating to a second shooting about five miles away from the party.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman called the shooting an act of "senseless violence" that was the result of an ongoing feud with the suspects.

"They were on the radar," Newman said. "There's been lots going on for months between these two groups of young men, not only in our county but in Newton County, too, and it finally came to a head over here."

Newman said the investigation remains active, and they are working with the ATF to process the weapons they recovered.