Billy Porter is ready to give audiences a live concert experience they've never seen before. On Saturday, April 29th, the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner will kick off his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour "THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1." Porter will use his powerful vocals backed by a full band and video installation to tell his life story through a 90-minute set.

Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits like "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," plus Porter's latest pop single "Baby Was A Dancer" off his forthcoming album, Black Mona Lisa. The set will also feature a "tinge" of Broadway, a nod to the beloved FX show Pose, and his future pop hits. “It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music,” Porter said in a press release. “Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”