Billy Porter's 'The Black Mona Lisa Tour' Will Tell His Life Story
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 28, 2023
Billy Porter is ready to give audiences a live concert experience they've never seen before. On Saturday, April 29th, the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner will kick off his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour "THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1." Porter will use his powerful vocals backed by a full band and video installation to tell his life story through a 90-minute set.
Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits like "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," plus Porter's latest pop single "Baby Was A Dancer" off his forthcoming album, Black Mona Lisa. The set will also feature a "tinge" of Broadway, a nod to the beloved FX show Pose, and his future pop hits. “It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music,” Porter said in a press release. “Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”
Buy your tickets at TheeBillyPorter.com!
THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1" Tour Dates:
- 4/29 Seattle, WA
- 5/1 Salt Lake City, UT
- 5/2 Denver, CO
- 5/4 San Jose, CA
- 5/5 San Francisco, CA
- 5/6 Los Angeles, CA
- 5/7 Tempe, AZ
- 5/9 Austin, TX
- 5/10 Dallas, TX
- 5/12 San Antonio, TX
- 5/13 Houston, TX
- 5/14 New Orleans, LA
- 5/16 Indianapolis, IN
- 5/18 Detroit, MI
- 5/20 Milwaukee, WI
- 5/21 Madison, WI
- 5/23 Minneapolis, MN
- 5/24 Omaha, NE
- 5/26 Chicago, IL
- 5/27 Louisville, KY
- 5/28 Pittsburgh, PA
- 5/31 New York, NY
- 6/1 Philadelphia, PA
- 6/2 Washington, DC
- 6/3 Mashantucket, CT