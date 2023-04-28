Billy Porter's 'The Black Mona Lisa Tour' Will Tell His Life Story

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter is ready to give audiences a live concert experience they've never seen before. On Saturday, April 29th, the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner will kick off his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour "THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1." Porter will use his powerful vocals backed by a full band and video installation to tell his life story through a 90-minute set.

Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits like "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," plus Porter's latest pop single "Baby Was A Dancer" off his forthcoming album, Black Mona Lisa. The set will also feature a "tinge" of Broadway, a nod to the beloved FX show Pose, and his future pop hits. “It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music,” Porter said in a press release. “Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”

Buy your tickets at TheeBillyPorter.com!

THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1" Tour Dates:

  • 4/29 Seattle, WA
  • 5/1 Salt Lake City, UT
  • 5/2 Denver, CO
  • 5/4 San Jose, CA
  • 5/5 San Francisco, CA
  • 5/6 Los Angeles, CA
  • 5/7 Tempe, AZ
  • 5/9 Austin, TX
  • 5/10 Dallas, TX
  • 5/12 San Antonio, TX
  • 5/13 Houston, TX
  • 5/14 New Orleans, LA
  • 5/16 Indianapolis, IN
  • 5/18 Detroit, MI
  • 5/20 Milwaukee, WI
  • 5/21 Madison, WI
  • 5/23 Minneapolis, MN
  • 5/24 Omaha, NE
  • 5/26 Chicago, IL
  • 5/27 Louisville, KY
  • 5/28 Pittsburgh, PA
  • 5/31 New York, NY
  • 6/1 Philadelphia, PA
  • 6/2 Washington, DC
  • 6/3 Mashantucket, CT
