Slum Village Reunites With Larry June On New Song Off Upcoming Album

Founded in 1996, Slum Village originally comprised of Baatin, T3 and producer J Dilla. Dilla left the group in 2001 to pursue a solo career, but still hung around the group to help his mentee Young RJ with production. At one point in time, rapper Elzhi and producer Illa J (Dilla's brother) were also part of the group. Following both Dilla and Baatin's respective deaths in the late 2000s, T3 and RJ became the only living original members of SV.



Slum Village has been pretty active over the past couple of years. While both T3 and RJ have released their own respective projects and songs, they recently reunited on Larry June's "Orange Village" off June's recent album The Great Escape with The Alchemist. The Detroit-based crew has also been touring throughout Europe ahead of the release of their 10th studio album, which is currently set to drop in August.



Listen to Slum Village's new song below and look out for their new album coming this summer.