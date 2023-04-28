Slum Village Reunites With Larry June On New Song Off Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
April 28, 2023
Slum Village is making a big comeback with their new single off their first album in seven years.
On Friday, April 28, T3 and Young RJ returned to the scene with their latest song "Just Like You" featuring Larry June and The Dramatics. The soulful, yet hard-hitting tune, which dropped via Ne'Astra Music/Ingrooves, was produced by RJ and features a guest verse by June plus supporting vocals by the veteran Detroit-born ensemble. The single stays true to the rap group's original sound, and serves as the perfect offering from Slum Village's follow-up to their 2016 LP Vol. 0.
Founded in 1996, Slum Village originally comprised of Baatin, T3 and producer J Dilla. Dilla left the group in 2001 to pursue a solo career, but still hung around the group to help his mentee Young RJ with production. At one point in time, rapper Elzhi and producer Illa J (Dilla's brother) were also part of the group. Following both Dilla and Baatin's respective deaths in the late 2000s, T3 and RJ became the only living original members of SV.
Slum Village has been pretty active over the past couple of years. While both T3 and RJ have released their own respective projects and songs, they recently reunited on Larry June's "Orange Village" off June's recent album The Great Escape with The Alchemist. The Detroit-based crew has also been touring throughout Europe ahead of the release of their 10th studio album, which is currently set to drop in August.
Listen to Slum Village's new song below and look out for their new album coming this summer.