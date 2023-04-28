U2's Adam Clayton Says Bono's Memoir Was 'A Real Eye-Opener'

What’re you listening to these days?

I’ve been really enjoying the new Paramore album. I think they’re really interesting, and they’re playing Dublin in a few weeks’ time. I want to go check them out live.

They just seem like really energetic players, which I kind of like. I like some energy coming back into music. It’s all been so controlled and processed. They just really seem to play it and tell it how it is.

I’m so curious to know if you’ve read Bono’s memoir, or if you plan to read it?

I have read it. I spent lockdown reading a lot of my generation and younger and older memoirs. I found when we went into lockdown that I had sort of lost the sense of who I was or what generation I really belonged to.

It was because I’ve spent this extraordinary life that’s a little disorientating of living out of a suitcase and traveling and being applauded and being raised up to a level that’s not quite equitable with what one does. I just sort of thought I want to reconnect with who I am and what my generation is and where I came from. ...

...[W]hen Bono's book came out, I was very interested in what he focused on, on what was important to him. Of course there were a lot of things that I didn’t necessarily know about his early, early years and about his family life.

As he talks about in the book, they never talked about his mother once she had passed away. And that certainly was my own experience with him; he rarely talked about it, rarely spoke about it.

In the early days of the band, I remember that house on Cedar Wood Road. I remember being in the house when [Bono’s father] Bob Hewson returned home. I remember Bono cooking us dinner, which consisted of tin frankfurters and baked beans all cooked in the same saucepan. That was how we were. If we didn’t have the bus fare to get home that night, we would all sleep in the same bed in one of the rooms in the house — in his brother’s room I think it was. So [the book] brought me back to that.

The thing that was a real eye-opener to me was the commitment and doggedness to which he took on his various projects of bartering with his fame and with his success and with the people that held power in the Capitol building or elsewhere in the world, to alleviate the suffering of people with AIDS.

I didn’t know a lot of the minutia of what was involved in those briefings, sitting outside people’s doors until you could get a meeting, that sort of things. I didn’t understand a lot of that. Of course I’ve always been aware and had much respect of Bono’s absolute streetlike intelligence, that he could argue a point and make it felt. You add that to his belief system, and you have a very determined person there who has achieved amazing things. That’s partly due to being famous, partly due to being a musician, partly due to being Irish and considerably due to being intelligent and well-versed in the arguments.

Would you ever write a memoir of your own?

I don’t think it’s for me. The thing about what Bono managed to do — and it’s so rare — he managed to write 600 pages without really dissing anyone. I’m not so charitable in my internal life (laughs). I think I probably bare too many grudges to be able to write a book.