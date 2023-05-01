Taylor Swift’s evolution from her early 2000s debut to today is officially on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. The music history behemoth announced on Monday (May 1) that the month-long attraction features “iconic outfits from each era of Taylor Swift’s incredible career.”

The limited-run pop-up exhibit comes as the global megastar is on her highly-anticipated “Eras Tour,” playing more than 50 stadium concerts across the U.S. from its kickoff in mid-March through August. The 12-time Grammy Award winner’s unforgettable looks are captured in the museum’s Through Taylor Swift’s Eras exhibit, spotlighting 10 outfits that represent her 10 albums, from Swift’s self-titled debut to Midnights.

“[Taylor Swift] has consistently reinvented herself. Each new album, ten since her 2006 debut, has brought changes in her stagewear, hairstyle, and often musical direction, defining that era of her career. The Museum’s new pop-up exhibit, "Through Taylor Swift’s Eras," now open, is a collection of ten outfits representing each era of the artist’s career. The exhibit highlights iconic looks from Swift’s fashion folklore—the [BCBGMAXAZRIA] dress she wore to the 41st Annual [ACM Awards] in 2006, the [VIVETTA] faux fur jacket from the video for ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ the iconic [Stella McCartney] coat featured on the cover of ‘evermore,’ and more.”