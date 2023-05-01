WATCH: High School Students Ride To Prom In A Tank

A trio of high school students from Oregon made quite the entrance at their prom over the weekend. When Sherman Bynum, his date Mycah and his friend Sam Tetro arrived at the Portland Art Museum, they didn't show up in a fancy limousine. Instead, they rolled into the parking lot, driving a tank.

Bynum told KOIN he got the idea back in February when he learned the school was going to set up a special parking lot so students could arrive in style.

The first place Bynum contacted said renting a tank for the night would cost about $20,000. Unfortunately, that was out of his price range, so he reached out to a museum in Oregon. While the museum didn't have a tank he could borrow, they put him in contact with somebody who might be able to help.

After some brief negotiations, the man agreed to let Bynum and his friends rent the M3A1 Stuart tank for $1,000. Bynum then created a GoFundMe to help pay for the rental cost.

Before forking over the money, Bynum contacted local and state officials to make sure it was legal to drive the tank through the city streets.

"According to all documents provided by the State of Oregon and the information about the tank, we will be safely within road limits, and legal to carry this out. We are just looking to have fun and make a scene," Bynum told KOIN.

You can watch a video of Bynum arriving at his prom below.