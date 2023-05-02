Bride Killed After Drunk Driver Crashed Into Golf Cart After Wedding Party

A bride was killed hours after her wedding by a drunk driver in North Carolina. The Folly Beach Public Safety Department said that Samantha Miller, 34, was leaving her wedding reception in a golf cart with her husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two others when a drunk driver slammed into them.

Miller was killed in the crash, while Hutchinson survived but suffered severe injuries. The other two passengers, Benjamin Garrett and Brogan Garrett were also injured in the crash.

Hutchinson's mother, Annette, said that her son suffered a brain injury and broken bones.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital five hours after Sam placed it on his finger, and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life," she wrote on GoFundMe.

Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath identified the suspected drunk driver as 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski. She was driving about 65 mph when she slammed into the golf cart.

Komoroski was taken into custody and was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm.