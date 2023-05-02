Gold Medal Flour Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

General Mills announced a voluntary recall for four types of Gold Medal all-purpose flour over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company said that routine testing showed the presence of Salmonella Infantis in a five-pound bag of flour.

The recall covers Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in five- and ten-pound bags and Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in two- and five-pound bags. The bags have "Better If Used By" dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The Food and Drug Administration said that all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by the recall. Consumers are asked to discard any recalled bags of flour and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for a refund.

General Mills did not say how much flour was part of the recall.

"Food safety is our top priority, and we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour," General Mills spokesperson Mollie Wulff said in a statement to USA TODAY.