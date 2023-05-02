Popular Home Goods Retailer Going Out of Business, Closing All Stores

Home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced it is going out of business after 49 years and will be closing down all stores across the country.

In a post on Facebook, the retailer said that going-out-of-business sales have begun, with stores offering discounts of up to 30%. In addition, shoppers were advised they must redeem their gift cards and make any returns or exchanges by May 13.

"Tuesday Morning has been rewarding bargain hunters with name-brand deals Since 1974. This sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide, including recognized name brands. Shoppers are encouraged to shop soon before it's too late. Take advantage of the new price reductions and bid farewell to this iconic retailer," the company said in a press release.

The brick-and-mortar retailer was hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic because it does not sell products online. Over the past three years, the number of stores fell from 700 to just 200.

You can find a list of all the stores that are closing here.

Tuesday Morning is the latest retailer to close down. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was filing for bankruptcy and will close down all its stores nationwide.