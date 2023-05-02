Todrick Hall Surprises Fans With Ambitious New Album 'Roach Killaz'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2023
Todrick Hall's new album Roach Killaz has arrived! On Tuesday, May 2nd, the multi-talented star returned to music with an album full of campy rap and hip-hop hits featuring collaborations with stars like Bob The Drag Queen, Tamar Braxton, Monét X Change, Blameitonkway, and Tiffany "New York" Pollard.
"This album is the result of what happens when your creativity puts Drag, Hip Hop, Comedy and a little bit of petty resentment for your ex into a blender," Todrick said of the new album. "It's cool but campy, hip and hilarious and I'm really proud of the work myself and collaborators did on Roach Killaz!"
In a press release, The Real Friends of WeHo star revealed the album's ambitious vibe has been a long time coming. "I always wanted to create an album that combines different genres, like Dance, Urban, HipHop, Country, LGBTQ+. The idea of an album with inclusive content is something that was very appealing to me. The album delivers funny, widy, highly quotable, and all-night danceable songs inspired by these genres, by done in my own way.”
In addition to the release of Roach Killaz, Todrick also announced a new North American Tour called VELVET RAGE. "I'm excited to peel back the curtain and show people a more raw and honest part of myself while also delivering the choreography, pageantry and showmanship that helped me gain my fans and followers," he said. "This show will cover the entire spectrum of my discography and will be the last pop star tour I do for a while."
Tickets for the 32-city tour go on sale today! For more information visit www.todrickhall.com!