Todrick Hall Surprises Fans With Ambitious New Album 'Roach Killaz'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 2, 2023

Todrick Hall's new album Roach Killaz has arrived! On Tuesday, May 2nd, the multi-talented star returned to music with an album full of campy rap and hip-hop hits featuring collaborations with stars like Bob The Drag Queen, Tamar Braxton, Monét X Change, Blameitonkway, and Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

"This album is the result of what happens when your creativity puts Drag, Hip Hop, Comedy and a little bit of petty resentment for your ex into a blender," Todrick said of the new album. "It's cool but campy, hip and hilarious and I'm really proud of the work myself and collaborators did on Roach Killaz!"

In a press release, The Real Friends of WeHo star revealed the album's ambitious vibe has been a long time coming. "I always wanted to create an album that combines different genres, like Dance, Urban, HipHop, Country, LGBTQ+. The idea of an album with inclusive content is something that was very appealing to me. The album delivers funny, widy, highly quotable, and all-night danceable songs inspired by these genres, by done in my own way.”

In addition to the release of Roach Killaz, Todrick also announced a new North American Tour called VELVET RAGE. "I'm excited to peel back the curtain and show people a more raw and honest part of myself while also delivering the choreography, pageantry and showmanship that helped me gain my fans and followers," he said. "This show will cover the entire spectrum of my discography and will be the last pop star tour I do for a while."

Tickets for the 32-city tour go on sale today! For more information visit www.todrickhall.com!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.