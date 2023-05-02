Todrick Hall's new album Roach Killaz has arrived! On Tuesday, May 2nd, the multi-talented star returned to music with an album full of campy rap and hip-hop hits featuring collaborations with stars like Bob The Drag Queen, Tamar Braxton, Monét X Change, Blameitonkway, and Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

"This album is the result of what happens when your creativity puts Drag, Hip Hop, Comedy and a little bit of petty resentment for your ex into a blender," Todrick said of the new album. "It's cool but campy, hip and hilarious and I'm really proud of the work myself and collaborators did on Roach Killaz!"

In a press release, The Real Friends of WeHo star revealed the album's ambitious vibe has been a long time coming. "I always wanted to create an album that combines different genres, like Dance, Urban, HipHop, Country, LGBTQ+. The idea of an album with inclusive content is something that was very appealing to me. The album delivers funny, widy, highly quotable, and all-night danceable songs inspired by these genres, by done in my own way.”