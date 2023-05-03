May 3rd marks Paranormal Day, and there's no better way to observe than by checking out the "Stuff You Don't Want You To Know" Podcast as they take over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with a special episode.

The guys of "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" will be talking about all things Paranormal and all the gadgets that come along with it. Think Ouija boards, ghost hunting and ghost hunting tools, and more! Catch this very special episode in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox at State Farm Park on Wednesday, May 3rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The special will also be available through May 5th.

Don't forget to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. After onboarding, you'll receive a free item, then you'll be able to get started and gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. You can also collect your very own radio pets. Then, head backstage for a special interview with the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" guys.

If you're in Fortnite, you'll be able to test your knowledge from this special "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" episode in a game of "How Fan Are You?" to win gold. You can also show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and check out iHeartLand's mini games.

Hosted by Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown, "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" is a podcast from iHeartRadio that takes listeners through some eerie topics — from UFOs to psychic powers and government conspiracies, and many more unexplained events in history. The show is available each week on iHeartRadio.com or the iHeartRadio app.