J. Cole & Lil Durk Preview Their Upcoming Collaboration 'All My Life'

"100k comments I’m dropping album cover and date call my bluff s/o Cole …. Goooooooooooooo IM BACK!!!!!!" Durk wrote in his caption.



Lil Durk has been prepping for the release of his upcoming album The Voice 2.0. He first revealed his collaboration with J. Cole while he was at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina last month. After he was asked why he wanted to perform at Dreamville's annual event, Durk said he was going to do it anyways because he and Cole were working together on new music.



“I was gon’ do it anyway,” Durk said. “I wanted to do it anyway getting to the festival world, but me and J. Cole cooking up something too. We just vibing, working, you know what I’m saying?”



As of this report, there's no confirmation on when Lil Durk and J. Cole's collaboration will drop. However, with Durk's album scheduled to drop this spring, the song is bound to arrive soon enough.