J. Cole & Lil Durk Preview Their Upcoming Collaboration 'All My Life'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 3, 2023
Lil Durk and J. Cole are giving fans a sneak-peek into the visuals for their upcoming collaboration.
On Tuesday night, May 2, Durk posted a clip from his recent music video shoot with the North Carolina native, in which they preview a snippet of their first-ever song together "All My Life." Cole begins to rap his verse before a group of small kids, who also star in the video, start signing the chorus along with him. Cole eventually pans the camera over to Durk as he flashes a big smile. The clip arrived shortly after he posted exclusive photos of their video shoot.
"100k comments I’m dropping album cover and date call my bluff s/o Cole …. Goooooooooooooo IM BACK!!!!!!" Durk wrote in his caption.
Lil Durk has been prepping for the release of his upcoming album The Voice 2.0. He first revealed his collaboration with J. Cole while he was at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina last month. After he was asked why he wanted to perform at Dreamville's annual event, Durk said he was going to do it anyways because he and Cole were working together on new music.
“I was gon’ do it anyway,” Durk said. “I wanted to do it anyway getting to the festival world, but me and J. Cole cooking up something too. We just vibing, working, you know what I’m saying?”
As of this report, there's no confirmation on when Lil Durk and J. Cole's collaboration will drop. However, with Durk's album scheduled to drop this spring, the song is bound to arrive soon enough.