Jadakiss Says Kodak Black Told Him To Redo His Verse On Their 2018 Song
By Tony M. Centeno
May 3, 2023
Jadakiss says Kodak Black actually made him switch up his guest verse on a previous collaboration.
On Tuesday, May 2, Jadakiss and his So Raspy artist Millyz paid a visit to The Breakfast Club. During their conversation, DJ Envy asked The LOX rapper if any other artist has ever had him rewrite a verse after they talked about the time The Notorious B.I.G. asked him to redo his verse on their song "Last Day." That's when 'Kiss revealed what happened between him and Kodak Black when they collaborated for their 2018 song "Mama."
“Yak told me to switch it and it was a song about our moms," Jadakiss explained.
“I’m like, ‘Yak.’ I switched it and he like, ‘No doubt,'" he continued. "I’m a person that’s easy to work with. It was funny to me. I think I spoke to him. He asked me and actually said it I think.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Jadakiss and Millyz discuss Eminem's impact on the rap game. The Yonkers native and the Blanco 6 rapper believe Em was able to rise to the top of the ranks because of his rapping ability and not his complexion. 'Kiss also recalls how he squashed his beef with State Property artist Beanie Sigel following a freestyle Sigel did with his Philly crew in New York City. He explained that it was his LOX partners Styles P and Sheek Louch who prevented him from overreacting.
Catch the entire interview with Jadakiss and Millyz below.