Sheryl Crow gushed that she “can’t believe it” as she learned that she would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall. The “All I Wanna Do” icon wrote on her social media channels: “Can’t believe it! Congratulations to the [Rock Hall] class of 2023! I’m so honored!!”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed its list of 2023 Inductees on Wednesday morning (May 3). Crow is among several performers who will be inducted into the legendary venue this year, along with country music trailblazer Willie Nelson. Both artists were among those who were first-time nominees for induction, according to the Rock Hall.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame credited Crow’s voice with being “forever woven into the tapestry of American music,” with influence in classic 90s rock, pop, country, folk, blues and other areas of music. The Rock Hall notes that country megastar Chris Stapleton hails Crow “one of the best that we’ve ever had... and may ever have.”

See the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees below.