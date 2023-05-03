Sheryl Crow Shares Reaction To Her 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

By Kelly Fisher

May 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sheryl Crow gushed that she “can’t believe it” as she learned that she would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall. The “All I Wanna Do” icon wrote on her social media channels: “Can’t believe it! Congratulations to the [Rock Hall] class of 2023! I’m so honored!!”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed its list of 2023 Inductees on Wednesday morning (May 3). Crow is among several performers who will be inducted into the legendary venue this year, along with country music trailblazer Willie Nelson. Both artists were among those who were first-time nominees for induction, according to the Rock Hall.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame credited Crow’s voice with being “forever woven into the tapestry of American music,” with influence in classic 90s rock, pop, country, folk, blues and other areas of music. The Rock Hall notes that country megastar Chris Stapleton hails Crow “one of the best that we’ve ever had... and may ever have.”

See the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees below.

Performer Category 

Kate Bush 

Sheryl Crow 

Missy Elliott

George Michael 

Willie Nelson 

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award 

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award 

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin 

Ahmet Ertegun Award 

Don Cornelius

Sheryl Crow
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.