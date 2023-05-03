Whataburger Fan Favorite Now Available At Grocery Store — With A Fun Twist

Now you don't have to make a trip to Whataburger to get your Spicy Ketchup fix!

A two-pack of 40-ounce Spicy Ketchup is now exclusively available at Sam's Club locations across the country, MySanAntonio reports. You can snag the first-of-its-kind item for $7.89 at stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The Spicy Ketchup product marks the first time customers can purchase a multipack of a Whataburger condiment at a bulk retail store. Before, you could only buy sauces in bulk online. Single Spicy Ketchup 40-ounce bottles are also available at most grocery stores.

You can check out more details about the product here and see if a store near you has it in stock here.