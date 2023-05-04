Consequence Goes Off After ATCQ Gets Snubbed By Rock & Roll HOF Again
By Tony M. Centeno
May 4, 2023
Consequence is furious after A Tribe Called Quest was denied entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time.
On Wednesday, May 3, Consequence showed up to the popular ATCQ mural in Queens, N.Y. to blast the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation for failing to induct the revered rap group for a second straight year. Like most fans and rap enthusiasts, Cons believes it's "disrespectful" that ATCQ is currently 0-2 in their campaign to be inducted. He said that the group's influence on Hip-Hop should be obvious, but he's down to lead any and all efforts to honor Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed-Muhammad, Jarobi White and the late Phife Dawg.
"For the narrative to now be that A Tribe Called Quest is 0-2 with @rockhall becomes an issue of value and politics," Cons wrote on Instagram in response to Billboard's thoughts on the matter. "The 'concentrated push' is based on maneuvering between politics and popularity... NOT the value or merit of the musical catalogue and/or it's compositions. I feel no anger or venom towards the @rockhall but I do think a conversation is needed at this point because of the domino effect of perception."
The New York-based collective has been eligible for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since their debut album People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm turned 25 in 2015. Consequence made his debut on the group's 1996 album Beats, Rhymes & Life and has been loyal to the crew ever since. The group finally got on the ballot for the first time in 2022 alongside Eminem and Lionel Ritchie, but didn't get enough votes.
Consequence doesn't have any anger towards the foundation or any of the new inductees that were announced on Tuesday. Nonetheless, he thinks a conversation about ATCQ's induction needs to happen. He also extended a major congratulations to this year's class including Missy Elliott, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Don Cornelius and more.