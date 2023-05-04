"For the narrative to now be that A Tribe Called Quest is 0-2 with @rockhall becomes an issue of value and politics," Cons wrote on Instagram in response to Billboard's thoughts on the matter. "The 'concentrated push' is based on maneuvering between politics and popularity... NOT the value or merit of the musical catalogue and/or it's compositions. I feel no anger or venom towards the @rockhall but I do think a conversation is needed at this point because of the domino effect of perception."



The New York-based collective has been eligible for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since their debut album People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm turned 25 in 2015. Consequence made his debut on the group's 1996 album Beats, Rhymes & Life and has been loyal to the crew ever since. The group finally got on the ballot for the first time in 2022 alongside Eminem and Lionel Ritchie, but didn't get enough votes.



Consequence doesn't have any anger towards the foundation or any of the new inductees that were announced on Tuesday. Nonetheless, he thinks a conversation about ATCQ's induction needs to happen. He also extended a major congratulations to this year's class including Missy Elliott, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Don Cornelius and more.