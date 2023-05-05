Over 120,000 Popular Children's Bunk Beds Recalled Because They Can Break

By Bill Galluccio

May 5, 2023

Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds
Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Walker Edison Furniture issued a voluntary recall of 121,000 twin-over-twin bunk beds because they can break.

"The wooden slats supporting the bunk beds can break while in-use, posing fall and impact hazards. Walker Edison has received reports of 14 incidents of the slats breaking, including one report of minor injuries," the company said in a statement.

The recalled bunk beds were sold online in various colors and styles at Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com, and Wayfair.com from February 2010 through February 2022 for between $206 and $389.

All models have a ladder down the side and include a label inside the bed rail or footboard that says Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil, and the model name of the bed.

You can find a complete list of the recalled models here.

Walker Edison Furniture said that consumers who purchased the beds can file a ticket on their website for a free self-repair kit that includes an additional 12 wooden slats and new instructions on how to properly install them.

