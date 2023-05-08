Abel Tesfaye Plans To 'Kill The Weeknd' With Upcoming Final Album

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” Tesfaye said. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”



Abel Tesfaye has been releasing music under his moniker "The Weeknd" for well over a decade. Back in 2013, Tesfaye explained that his stage name was a tribute to his decision to drop out of high school and leave home. The "e" was left out to avoid copyright issues with a Canadian band called "The Weekend." Since then, he's dropped three mixtapes and five albums under the moniker with the soundtrack to "The Idol" on the way. Tesfaye said that he's currently working on new music that may become his "last hurrah as The Weeknd."



"This is something that I have to do," he added. "As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say."



"The Idol" is set to premiere June 4. However, there's no confirmation on when the soundtrack will arrive. See more shots of Abel Tesfaye and his co-star Lily Rose-Depp below.

