Bailey Zimmerman To Take Over iHeartLand With Exclusive Show

Bailey Zimmerman is dropping his debut album, Religiously, on May 12th, and the rising country star is celebrating big by taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox during a special and intimate show for fans.

Religiously is Zimmerman's very first full-length album, and showcases 16 songs, including previously-released tracks "Fall In Love," "Rock and a Hard Place," and the title track "Religiously." In a statement, Bailey said of his new album, "The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal. Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y’all for the love and support, this album is for you." Fans can pre-save Religiously now.

During "Bailey Zimmerman in iHeartLand," the country singer/songwriter will perform songs from his new album, as well as open up about the project and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Anne Hudson. Fans can experience "Bailey Zimmerman in iHeartLand" in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, May 19th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

If you're in Fortnite, keep the party going with Jake from State Farm as he closes out the show from State Farm Park, inviting payers to check out iHeartLand's mini games. Don't forget to show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and take on a game of "How Fan Are You?" to test out your Bailey Zimmerman knowledge for a chance to win gold.

And after catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around for some exclusive Bailey Zimmerman content backstage. Don't forget to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. Get started and gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. You can also collect your very own radio pets.