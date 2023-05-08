Chris Brown Allegedly Fought Usher Before Festival Performance In Las Vegas

In a brief video clip from the night in question, you can see Brown visibly upset as Usher tried to calm him down. A photo form the scene shows Brown engaged in an argument with Usher while Taylor was seated nearby outside of the roller rink. According to B. Scott and TMZ, Brown told Taylor to leave after he confronted her about his scrapped tribute to Michael Jackson for the AMAs, which she was involved with but pulled out due to other obligations shortly before the awards show. After Usher stepped in to defend Taylor, Brown and his crew made their way out of the venue.



Usher reportedly took off his skates and ran outside to catch up with Brown. An eyewitness said the singer followed Brown behind several charter buses that were parked nearby. When he came back towards the venue, Usher appeared to have a bloody nose. No video of the incident has surfaced yet and a police report was not filed. However, sources say Usher suffered injuries to his ribs.



Neither Usher, CB nor Taylor have confirmed any of the reporting that emerged over the weekend. All three artists were spotted at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas the next day. Brown performed his set right before Usher hit the stage, but he didn't say anything about the incident. Taylor was seen jamming out to Brown's set. Usher posted a video of himself before his headlining set at the festival, but didn't appear to have a swollen face or any other visible injuries.



Brown did address another incident that occurred backstage at the festival during Missy Elliott's set. However, it had nothing to do with Usher or Taylor. Check out his response and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about the dramatic story below.