Driver Caught On Camera Reversing Through Busy Texas Intersection: WATCH

By Dani Medina

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A driver was caught on camera reversing through a busy Texas intersection, as seen in a wild video shared on social media Tuesday (May 9).

The mini van was making its way down Ferguson Road in Pleasant Grove when a passer-by took out their phone and started to record. You can hear someone screaming at the driver to get their attention, but to no avail. The mini van reversed its way down the street — and it wasn't going that slow, either — and under an overpass.

The video, shared by popular social media account @DallasTexasTV, immediately went viral, with over 16,000 views.

"Opposite Day," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here.

