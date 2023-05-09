Man Accused Of Shooting Girl, 14, Who Was Playing Hide-And-Seek On His Lawn

A Louisiana man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly opened fire on children playing hide-and-seek on his property, which is on a dead-end road in the town of Starks. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said that David V. Doyle, 58, told investigators he was outside when he saw shadows in his yard. Doyle said he went inside and retrieved his gun.

He then went back outside and saw people running away, so he opened fire, striking a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, her family told KPLC.

Doyle was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing.