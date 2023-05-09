It's no secret that some parts of Arizona are safer than others, and unfortunately, one city stands out as the least safe of them all.

PropertyClub ranked the most dangerous cities in Arizona, using data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Report from 2021-22 and state and local crime data from 2022. They also used crimes and violent crime rates per 1,000 people or per capita.

"Arizona is known for its vast national parks and picturesque desert sunsets. In recent years, people have been moving to Arizona from states like California for a lower cost of living and lower crime. However, if crime rates are a concern, many places in the state are best avoided," the report states.

In Arizona, the most dangerous city is Tolleson. Here's why:

Tolleson is the most dangerous city in Arizona. Tolleson is located in Maricopa County, with a population of 7,216. The crime rate in Tolleson is 13,374 per 100,000. This makes the overall crime rate a whopping 470% higher than the national average. Residents have a 1 in 8 chance of becoming the victim of any type of crime. Many residents have home security devices on their properties due to theft being so common.

Here's a look at the most dangerous cities in Arizona:

Tolleson Globe Holbrook Winslow Page

Check out the full report.