It's no secret that some parts of Texas are safer than others, and unfortunately, one city stands out as the least safe of them all.

PropertyClub ranked the most dangerous cities in Texas, using data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Report from 2021-22 and state and local crime data from 2022. They also used crimes and violent crime rates per 1,000 people or per capita.

"Texas is a vast state with a wide range of towns and cities and an extremely diverse population. With a population of over 29 million and multiple large cities, factors such as livability and crime vary greatly," the report states.

In Texas, the most dangerous city is Houston. Here's why:

The most dangerous city in Texas is Houston. Out of a population of 2.33 million, Houston’s violent crime rate is 2.67 per 1,000 residents, while property crime stands at 10.70 per 1,000 residents. In 2022 alone, there were 6,241 violent crimes reported, including 399 murders. Property crime is also a problem, with 95,926 incidents reported in 2022. This makes the overall chance of becoming the victim of a property crime 1 in 23 and the chance of becoming the victim of a violent crime 1 in 78.

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Houston are Sunnyside, MacGregor, Sharptown and Greenspoint, according to PropertyClub.

Here's a look at the most dangerous cities in Texas:

Houston San Antonio Lubbock Beaumont Dallas

