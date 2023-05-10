Doja Cat's switch-up shouldn't come as much of a surprise to her fans. In April, the "Woman" rapper tweeted her intentions to move away from the pop realm in order to focus on her Hip-Hop album. She said pop music "isn't exciting" to her anymore.



“No more pop,” she declared. “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”



A release date for Doja Cat's album has not yet been confirmed.