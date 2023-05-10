Doja Cat Confirms New Album Title After Calling Her Pop LP's 'Cash Grabs'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 10, 2023
Doja Cat is clearing a few things about her past two albums and her upcoming project.
On Tuesday night, May 9, the Grammy award-winning artist officially announced the title of her upcoming album First Of All. She dispelled the rumor about her next LP's title, which fans believed to be Hellmouth. Prior to the announcement, she admitted that her past two "mediocre pop" projects, Planet Her and Hot Pink, were primarily "cash-grabs."
“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she tweeted. “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”
planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023
"its not called hEllMoUth either its called First of All and yes I'm announcing the album title right now," she added.
The announcement came after she debuted a preview of a new song, which sounds completely different from her previous work. The mid-tempo record allows Doja to flex her rap flows effortlessly, but some trolls weren't feeling it.
purging. https://t.co/sjza7r73N1— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023
.@DojaCat shared a snippet of a new song on her Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/42D5aigYrw— Rap Alert (@rapalert1O) May 9, 2023
Doja Cat's switch-up shouldn't come as much of a surprise to her fans. In April, the "Woman" rapper tweeted her intentions to move away from the pop realm in order to focus on her Hip-Hop album. She said pop music "isn't exciting" to her anymore.
“No more pop,” she declared. “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”
A release date for Doja Cat's album has not yet been confirmed.